My predecessors left with 22 police vehicles –Arase
The Punch
My predecessors left with 22 police vehicles –Arase
The Punch
The immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, has advised his successor, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to avoid engaging in acts that could bring any past occupant of that office to public ridicule. In a letter dated December 1, 2016, which …
