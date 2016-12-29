My wife uses hawking of ‘Agbo-jedi’ to commit immorality – Man tells court
A man identified as Abiodun Olaifa of Aremo area, Ibadan, Oyo state told the Idi-Ogogo Customary Court, Agodi, on Thursday that his wife uses hawking of bitter liquor, popularly called `Agbo-Jedi’, to cover up her immorality. Olaifa, while testifying in a divorce petition filed against him by his wife, Oluwaseyi, also said that his wife […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
