My wife uses hawking of ‘Agbo-jedi’ to commit immorality – Man tells court

A man identified as Abiodun Olaifa of Aremo area, Ibadan, Oyo state told the Idi-Ogogo Customary Court, Agodi, on Thursday that his wife uses hawking of bitter liquor, popularly called `Agbo-Jedi’, to cover up her immorality. Olaifa, while testifying in a divorce petition filed against him by his wife, Oluwaseyi, also said that his wife […]