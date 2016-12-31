N – Power: Federal Government commences payment of N30,000 stipends to beneficiary
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, has disclosed that Federal Government has commenced the payment of the N30, 000 monthly stipends for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme. Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Laolu disclosed that some of the beneficiaries would start receiving their stipends before the year […]
