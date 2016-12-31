Pages Navigation Menu

N – Power: Federal Government commences payment of N30,000 stipends to beneficiary

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in N-power, News | 0 comments

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, has disclosed that Federal Government has commenced the payment of the N30, 000 monthly stipends for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme. Speaking in Abuja on Friday, Laolu disclosed that some of the beneficiaries would start receiving their stipends before the year […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

