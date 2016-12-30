N-Power Job: Nigerian Govt Starts Paying N30,000 Stipends Today

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of the N30, 000 monthly stipends for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme – the job creation programme of the Buhari presidency – today, December 30, 2016.

This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity,Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Mr Akande revealed that “all successfully verified beneficiaries who have provided bank accounts are being processed for payment,’’ adding that “some beneficiaries will receive their first stipends today -December 30.’’

The presidential media aide also said the process of payment would continue after the New Year Public holiday, urging beneficiaries of subsequent batch of the scheme to take seriously their virtual training.

“Already, close to 50% of the 200,000 unemployed graduates selected in the first batch of N-Power job program have now been verified and being processed for December stipends’ payment. “This process will continue and some will receive their stipends after the New Year public holiday, starting from Tuesday, 3rd of January. “ N-Power Volunteer Corps members are encouraged to take their virtual training seriously over this period,’’ Mr Akande said.

Mr Laolu also encouraged states who had yet to conclude the physical verification process to do so, “as that would enable the N-Power beneficiaries in those states to draw from its benefits & empowerment offers.’’

The unemployed graduates selected for the N-POWER programme are given assignments that will help to address issues in schools, hospitals and other areas in communities across the country.

The post N-Power Job: Nigerian Govt Starts Paying N30,000 Stipends Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

