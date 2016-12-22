N10bn Baro, Lokoja, Ogoja ports ready in 2017— NIWA – Naija247news

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Lokoja—National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, yesterday, said works on the N10 billion inland ports under construction in Baro, Lokoja and Ogoja would be completed in 2017. The Managing Director of NIWA, Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in …
