N20mn from TETFUND grossly inadequate – Rector

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bida, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, said the N20 million released to the institution by TETFUND for academic and non-academic staff was grossly insufficient.

Dzukogi spoke through the Deputy Rector, Mr Augustine Oghenejivwe, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bida, Niger on Friday.‎

He stressed that the money was too meagre to sponsor applicants on the waiting list for training.

“In spite of the limited resources, emphasis would be placed on those who had not benefited from previous conference sponsorship”, he said.

The rector advised members of staff to consider institutions within the country for their training in view of the current hike in the rate of foreign exchange.

“The N20million from TETFUND is grossly insufficient to sponsor an individual to United Kingdom.

“But the same amount will be adequate to sponsor ten persons for Ph.D programmes or twenty persons for MA/MSc. programmes in Nigeria.

“With the present economy, only one person among the applicants for foreign sponsorship can be accommodated”, he said.

He assured that all qualified applicants for studies within the country would not be denied opportunities.‎

