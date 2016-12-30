N25b ETF: Lagos Targets 900, 000 Jobs By 2019

…Distributes Offer Letters To Beneficiaries Of Pilot Scheme The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) on Friday distributed offer letters to some of the beneficiaries of the pilot scheme of the N25 billion Employment Trust Fund (ETF), with a pledge to create at least 300, 000 direct and 600, 000 indirect jobs by 2019 through the initiative. Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Executive Secretary of LSETF, Mr. Akin Oyebode said the award of the offer letters was in fulfillment of one of the cardinal promises of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration to set up a fund to drive the growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in recognition of their critical role as the engine of growth and leading creator of jobs in any economy.

