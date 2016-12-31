Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode to address Lagos social infrastructure needs with N47bn bond deal with Issuing Houses – Naija247news

Posted on Dec 31, 2016


Ambode to address Lagos social infrastructure needs with N47bn bond deal with Issuing Houses
The Lagos State Government friday announced the closing of its N47 billion 16.5 per cent 2023 Series 1 Bond Issuance under the N500 billion Third Debt Issuance Programme targeted at improving the physical and social infrastructure base of the State.
