  N284bn scam: Jibrin set to testify before anti-graft agency

Facts emerged yesterday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had resumed investigation into allegations bordering on N284 billion levelled against Yakubu Dogara, speaker, House of Representatives, and some principal officers.

Herman Hembe, chairman, House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has confirmed the return of the embattled former chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, who embarked on self-exile for over two months.

“I understand that the suspended Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin has fled back to Nigeria after report of his ownership of five foreign accounts in Backlays Bank and property located at No. 81, Cotswold Gardens, London, NW2, 1PE in London was published.

“I wish to remind Jibrin that there is no longer hiding place for criminals. He fled to UK after getting hint that anti-graft agencies in Nigeria were investigating him in order to avoid arrest and prosecution.

“Now, having realised that even in the UK the National Crime Agency and the Financial Intelligence Unit have already profiled him and may soon open a case against him, he quietly sneaked back to Nigeria.

“His days of freedom are numbered and sooner rather than later he will face the full wrath of the law,” Hembe told Jibrin in the statement obtained on Tuesday evening.

In a swift response to Hembe’s statement, Jibrin, who confirmed his return to Nigeria, disclosed that his decision to come back to Nigeria was in response to an anti-graft agency to testify against Herman Hembe and others.

Jibrin, who confirmed this via a statement obtained by BusinessDay, affirmed that his resolve to return to the country after over two months sojourn in London, was to give additional information that would help the investigation initiated by an anti-graft agency.

Recall that Jibrin had in separate petitions to EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences (ICPC), Nigeria Police and Presidential Committee on Anti-corruption chaired by Itse Sagay, had accused Speaker Dogara and three other principal officers of N40 billion, N20 billion, N30 billion and N284 billion budget fraud.

He also accused the Speaker of building N2 billion worth of house in Abuja within six months, laundered N5 billion while serving as Chairman House Services in the 7th Assembly, and collected $5 million bribe from a former petroleum minister at the house of a Lebanese business man in Abuja.

Jibrin in the statement issued on Tuesday said: “Ordinarily I will not respond to an unrepentant fraudster like Hembe but for the need not to allow such shameless people to mislead the public.

“I returned to the country on the invitation of one of the anti graft agencies who need additional information from me as they are finalising investigation and ready to arraign Hon Hembe and few others. I visited the agency and provided what they required and sign to stand witness.

“Hon Hembe is obviously aware of this fact and has been panicking and running helter-skelter including trying to get the Speaker to intervene and save him.

“I travelled peacefully from the Nnamdi Azikwe airport Abuja and landed at Heathrow airport and same on my way back. I also enjoyed my stay in London and other part of Europe catching up with my vast international network, delivering lectures and granting interviews.