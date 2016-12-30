N3.5bn scam: ASUU drags JAMB Registrar to EFCC

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thursday petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal office, alleging over N2 billion fraud against the administrations of Professor Isiaq Oloyede (now JAMB registrar) and current Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali. The union called on the anti-graft agency to do a […]