NACCIMA wants private sector inclusion in FG economic team

… wants FG to reconstitute boards of parastatals to avoid corruption As the current economic team continues to struggle with emerging issues in the country, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) wants the Federal Government to review the composition of the team to include representatives of the Organised Private…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NACCIMA wants private sector inclusion in FG economic team appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

