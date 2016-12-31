Pages Navigation Menu

Nadal wins fourth UAE title – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports


Nadal wins fourth UAE title
Rafael Nadal ended an injury-plagued 2016 on a high by lifting the Mubadala World Tennis Championship title for a fourth time on Saturday. The 30-year-old Spaniard defeated 11th-ranked Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) after world number one Andy …
