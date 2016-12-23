NAFDAC confiscates imported fruit juices in Onitsha

Onitsha (Anambra) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Friday raided some markets and confiscated imported fruit juices worth millions of naira in Onitsha.

Some of the fruit juices confiscated at the Relief Market and super markets were labelled Masafi, Euro drink and Peach.

Mrs Christiana Essenwa, Deputy Director of NAFDAC in Anambra, explained that the raid followed the Federal Government’s ban on imported fruit juices and other products.

“The exercise was aimed at mopping up all imported fruit juices from all markets, shops and super markets following the ban.

“This is a nationwide exercise. It is aimed at strengthening local industries and increase activities in the fruit juice manufacturing sector.

“This country is blessed with rich natural and human resources. Fruits are everywhere wasting. Go to waste dumps and see piles of fruits wasting because we have not been able to fully utilise our potentials.

“The exercise is, therefore, a necessity to minimise the wastage,” Essenwa emphasised.

She said that local production would also reduce the foreign exchange put into importation of goods.

Essenwa urged traders to see the exercise as a sacrifice toward developing the industrial sector of the country.

“It is also sad to note that some of the juices coming into the country are not even safe for drinking”, she added.

Essenwa assured that the agency would continue to carry out raids on imported fruit juices as well as unwholesome, fake and adulterated products until the health of the nation was safeguarded.

The deputy director urged the Federal Government to reconsider posting NAFDAC back to seaports to ensure that such unwholesome products were not allowed into the country.

The post NAFDAC confiscates imported fruit juices in Onitsha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

