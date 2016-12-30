Nigeria’s ‘plastic rice’ real but inedible – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Nigeria's 'plastic rice' real but inedible
Daily Mail
Around 100 bags of "plastic rice" seized in Lagos have turned out to contain real but contaminated rice, authorities said Friday in Nigeria, where prices for the staple have rocketed. Tests on the rice have shown that the product is "not plastic but …
NAFDAC dismisses existence of plastic rice in Nigeria
We've contaminated, not plastic rice —NAFDAC
That 'Fake Plastic Rice' in Nigeria Was Actually Something Much More Depressing
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG