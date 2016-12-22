NAFDAC laments low level of ADR report rekindles sensitization on Phamacovigilance

NATIONAL Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has disclosed that only 2,361 cases of Adverse Drug Reactions, ADR, have been recorded in the database this year. For this reason the agency has gingered Nigerians on the importance of reporting all cases of Adverse Drug Reaction for proper monitoring for safety of drugs […]

The post NAFDAC laments low level of ADR report rekindles sensitization on Phamacovigilance appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

