NAFDAC secures eight convictions, arraigns 52 drug suspects

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has secured no less than eight convictions and arraigned 52 drug suspects in various courts nationwide between February and December this year.

The Acting Director-General of NAFDAC, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, made the disclosure yesterday in Sokoto while opening the agency’s National Education and Awareness Campaign with the theme, “Drugs are dangerous: Know the facts.”

She observed that drug abuse was becoming a serious public health issue and a norm among the youths.According to her, the Federal Ministry of Justice was ensuring speedy prosecution of offenders but regretted the paucity of funds for procurement of more operational vehicles, laboratory equipment and logistical items.

She lamented the nation’s import-dependent nature whereas it ought to be a major manufacturer of quality products Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, regretted that drug abuse had found way to matrimonial homes.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

