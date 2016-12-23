NAF’s Contributions To Fight Against Insurgency (2)

The humanitarian support of the NAF to the IDPs underscored the Chief of Air Staff’s commitment and concern to the welfare of the IDPs as well as the need to totally defeat the terrorists to ensure the IDPs return to their communities and live their normal lives.

The Presidency, in recognition of the role of the NAF in the war against terror and insurgency, recently handed over two Helicopters with ballistic defence capability, from its fleet to the force as impetus to the NAF’s great offensive contributions in the military campaign against terror. The Helicopters, according to the CAS were to be reconfigured one as air ambulance and the other as troop carrier for operational deployment.

Apart from its massive contributions in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East, the Air Component of OPERATION DELTA SAFE has been actively involved in the ongoing joint military operations to curb pipeline vandalism, illegal bunkering, armed banditry and other forms of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta. The Nigerian Air Force effective deployment of its air assets against the atrocious perpetrators has greatly degraded their capabilities. The Component has destroyed a number of illegal refineries and oil barges carrying stolen petroleum products, in addition to undertaking aerial surveillance missions to provide intelligence for the operations of the surface forces. These are aimed at protecting the lives and property of the citizenry as well as safeguarding the nation’s oil facilities in the region.

Similarly, the NAF under the leadership of Air Mshl Sadique Abubakar has been undertaking series of air operations including surveillance and strike missions to support OPERATION SHARAN DAJI that was set up to tackle the menace of cattle rustling and other forms of IS challenges in the North West. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal SB Abubakar has demonstrated incredible knowledge on how best his personnel are motivated for excellent performance and professionalism. He has ensured the sustainability of training and retraining of NAF personnel within and outside the country in various specialties and trades. He has also adequetly enhanced the morale of personnel through the provision of descent accommodation in all NAFunits as essential ingredients for success and renovation/building of new offices, thus providing conducive environment for job performance. Only recently the NAF was commended for its efforts in fighting Boko Haram insurgency in the North East and cattle rustling in the North West. This latest commendation came from the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency, Alh Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari during his courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff at Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force.

Many more are in sight for the air force even as 4 new trainer aircraft, Super Mushshak received from Pakistani air force and inducted into NAF aircraft inventory will undoubtedly boost pilot training for the NAF. At the induction ceremony in NAF Base Kaduna, Air Marshal Sadique Abukar disclosed that the Federal Government has approved procurement of more war planes from Pakistan to enhance operations of the air force against the Boko Haram terrorists. It is reliably learnt that the trainer aircraft, Super Mushshak is a rugged and has the capability to perform both basic and advanced aerobatics at the ab-initio stage of military flying training, which is an essential criterion for producing seasoned combat pilots.

While the Nigerian Air Force, under the leadership of current Chief of Air Staff has recorded unprecedented achievements more than any former CASin the key areas of training, aircraft reactivation and enhancement of personnel welfare, the zeal to do more seems to be Air Marshal Abubakar’snumber one priority. For the air force boss, there is no finishing line in the race to add value to the Nigerian society and secure communities. There is no gain saying that the recent anti-terrorism operation simulation, codenamed OPERATION THUNDERBOLT conducted by the NAF at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja. The simulation exercise convinced the generality of Nigerians that the Nation has the capacity through the NAF to counter terror attacks at its airports.

-Kwagga wrote in from Abuja

