NAF’s Contributions To Fight Against Insurgency

The exceptional contributions of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the on-going Internal Security (IS) Operations (Ops) in the country towards the defeat of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, cattle rustlers in the North West and militancy in the Niger Delta region has been beyond belief. This is even more surprising considering the many challenges of the Federal Government (FG) as a result of economic downturn and unwillingness of many foreign nations to sell weapons and aircraft to Nigeria that would have adequately equipped the NAF. One therefore wonders, how is the NAF able to achieve this level of commendable contributions in the various IS Ops in the country. The air force is undoubtedly one of the strong reasons behind the successesin the on-going IS Ops.

While my curiosity to know the strength behind these remarkable contributions by the air force became compelling, it was applaudable to discover that the strength and will behind NAF various achievements under its present leadership stems from the Vision of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar. Under his administration, apart from NAF sterling performances in operations there has been massive development of facility projects in almost all the NAF units in the country.

A serving senior officer whom I spoke with, under strict condition of anonymity gave me a convincing insight into the vision of the CAS which provides a pragmatic roadmap for the force to achieve its statutory objectives. According to him, “the Vision seeks to reposition the NAF, develop professionalism, instil discipline and encourage capacity building. The vision is anchored on key drivers which emphasised research and development; self-reliance; prudent management of resources, inter-service cooperation; equipment serviceability; values of integrity and excellence. The overall objective was to ensure effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.”

As part of moves to step-up the fight against terrorism and insurgency, the NAF has successfully reactivated 13 airplanes, which were hitherto not flying. During his interaction with Online Editors and Correspondents, recently in Abuja at NAF Conference Centre, the chief of Air Staff confirmed that all the reactivated platforms are serviceable and have been deployed to the operational areas. The urgent need in recent times to commit all NAFavailable platforms to OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE to enhance the success of the counter insurgency operation necessitated the Service to look inward and seek ways of achieving its drive for self-reliance through research and development. The NAF had earlier, locally reconfigured and weaponised 3 Alpha Jets for combat roles. The 3 Alpha Jets were acquired by previous administrations without weapon delivery capability at the heat of the Boko Haram insurgency. However, subsequent efforts to contract foreign vendors to re-militarise the aircraft proved abortive. The challenge to weaponisethese Alpha Jets to beef up NAF operational capacity in the fight against Boko Haram challenged the NAF to look inward for solution locally by assembling a team of engineers and technicians designated NAF “Technical Response Team” comprising serving and retired NAF personnel. The team successfully reconfigured and weaponised the Alpha Jets. The platforms have since been deployed for combat roles.

This feat is a major research and development breakthrough for the NAFand the nation as a huge foreign exchange saver. This, to say the least, is remarkable as the nation would have paid through the nose to do same abroad.

The various contributions of the NAF under its present leadership in the ongoing military campaign in the North East is worthy of continuousmentioning. The sustained air offensive being carried out by the NAF have created the enabling environment for the ground forces to be able to operate with little or no hindrances. Presently, the NAF support to the ongoing OPERATION RESCUE FINALE in the North East through its various air offensive activities have paved way for the ground troop to advance deeper into the Sambisa forest.

Besides fighting insurgency, the air force has also reached out to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as part of the Service’s strategy of “Winning Hearts and Minds (WHM)”. The NAF recently through the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) distributed several relief materials as well as N7m cash donation to the IDPs in Borno State. The relief materials and cash were voluntary contributions/donations by officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force to support the IDPs in the North East. The NAF through its WHM strategy has besides the distribution of relief materials to IDPshave provided medicare to over 200,000 IDPs by regularly conducting medical outreaches to IDP Camps in Yola, Abuja, Maiduguri and Bama. Additionally, the NAF has established Emergency field hospitals in Daori and Bama IDP camps and contributed to the upgrade of the state clinic in Maikohi IDP camp in Yola, Adamawa State. These hospitals, according to realible sources from the air force have so far treated well over 25,000 IDPs.

The humanitarian support of the NAF to the IDPs underscored the Chief of Air Staff’s commitment and concern to the welfare of the IDPs as well as the need to totally defeat the terrorists to ensure the IDPs return to their communities and live their normal lives.

The Presidency, in recognition of the role of the NAF in the war against terror and insurgency, recently handed over two Helicopters with ballistic defence capability, from its fleet to the force as impetus to the NAF’s great offensive contributions in the military campaign against terror. The Helicopters, according to the CAS were to be reconfigured one as air ambulance and the other as troop carrier for operational deployment.

Apart from its massive contributions in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East, the Air Component of OPERATION DELTA SAFE has been actively involved in the ongoing joint military operations to curb pipeline vandalism, illegal bunkering, armed banditry and other forms of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta. The Nigerian Air Force effective deployment of its air assets against the atrocious perpetrators has greatly degraded their capabilities. The Component has destroyed a number of illegal refineries and oil barges carrying stolen petroleum products, in addition to undertaking aerial surveillance missions to provide intelligence for the operations of the surface forces. These are aimed at protecting the lives and property of the citizenry as well as safeguarding the nation’s oil facilities in the region.

Similarly, the NAF under the leadership of Air Mshl Sadique Abubakar has been undertaking series of air operations including surveillance and strike missions to support OPERATION SHARAN DAJI that was set up to tackle the menace of cattle rustling and other forms of IS challenges in the North West. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal SB Abubakar has demonstrated incredible knowledge on how best his personnel are motivated for excellent performance and professionalism. He has ensured the sustainability of training and retraining of NAF personnel within and outside the country in various specialties and trades. He has also adequetly enhanced the morale of personnel through the provision of descent accommodation in all NAFunits as essential ingredients for success and renovation/building of new offices, thus providing conducive environment for job performance. Only recently the NAF was commended for its efforts in fighting Boko Haram insurgency in the North East and cattle rustling in the North West. This latest commendation came from the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency, Alh Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari during his courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff at Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force

Many more are in sight for the air force even as 4 new trainer aircraft, Super Mushshak received from Pakistani air force and inducted into NAF aircraft inventory will undoubtedly boost pilot training for the NAF. At the induction ceremony in NAF Base Kaduna, Air Marshal Sadique Abukar disclosed that the Federal Government has approved procurement of more war planes from Pakistan to enhance operations of the air force against the Boko Haram terrorists. It is reliably learnt that the trainer aircraft, Super Mushshak is a rugged and has the capability to perform both basic and advanced aerobatics at the ab-initio stage of military flying training, which is an essential criterion for producing seasoned combat pilots.

While the Nigerian Air Force, under the leadership of current Chief of Air Staff has recorded unprecedented achievements more than any former CASin the key areas of training, aircraft reactivation and enhancement of personnel welfare, the zeal to do more seems to be Air Marshal Abubakar’snumber one priority. For the air force boss, there is no finishing line in the race to add value to the Nigerian society and secure communities. There is no gain saying that the recent anti-terrorism operation simulation, codenamed OPERATION THUNDERBOLT conducted by the NAF at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja. The simulation exercise convinced the generality of Nigerians that the Nation has the capacity through the NAF to counter terror attacks at its airports.

As at the time of writing this piece, it was reliably gathered from highly dependable but undisclosed sources that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar is out of the country on official visit for collaboration with some foreign air forces for the benefits of making the NAF one of the best fighting forces in Africa. It is imperative to therefore state that if the present quality of NAF leadership is kept unwavered, the NAF will surely enable the total defeat of Boko Haram in the North East, cattle rustling in the North West and pipeline vandalism/illegal bunkering and other forms of criminalities in the Niger Delta region. The end of Boko Haram is in sight as long as the NAF remains able, willing and ready to uphold its statutory responsibilities.

>-Kwagga wrote in from Abuja

