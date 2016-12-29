NaijaGistLive Canadian Owners Apologize to Femi Otedola and Others Over Extortion and Blackmail(Video)

Canadian sisters, and the owner of NaijaGistLive.com Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, have and apologized in a video released by SaharaReporters to Femi Otedola, other petitioners.



They apologized to the Oil mogul and his family and also other petitioners they had written damaging stories about in the past.

They claimed they never intended to use to site to extort anyone, that it was BAUDEX, the IT guy behind the site, that was collecting the money.

They said the stories written on the site were sent in by close friends or associates of people written about.

