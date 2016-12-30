Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016 – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016

Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016
A report by Bloomberg LP has rated Nigeria's naira as one of the world's four worst performing currencies in 2016. The naira is said to have lost 36.68% of its spot returns for the year. The Egyptian pound dropped 58.84%, Suriname dollar lost 46.68

