Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016
The Punch
The naira is one of the world's four worst performing currencies in 2016, according to a report by Bloomberg LP. The naira was said to have lost 36.68 per cent of its spot returns for the year, while the Egyptian pound, Suriname dollar and Venezuela …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG