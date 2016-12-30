Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016 – The Punch

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016
The Punch
The naira is one of the world's four worst performing currencies in 2016, according to a report by Bloomberg LP. The naira was said to have lost 36.68 per cent of its spot returns for the year, while the Egyptian pound, Suriname dollar and Venezuela

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.