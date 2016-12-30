Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

The-Naira-against-the-dollar_5-630x300

A report by Bloomberg LP has rated Nigeria’s naira as one of the world’s four worst performing currencies in 2016. The naira is said to have lost 36.68% of its spot returns for the year. The Egyptian pound dropped 58.84%, Suriname dollar lost 46.68% and Venezuela’s bolivar went down 37% in the period. The Russian […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Naira among four worst global currencies in 2016

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.