Naira moves close to 500 per dollar

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business


TV360

Naira moves close to 500 per dollar
TV360
The local currency was trading around 495 to the dollar on the black market on Thursday, compared to 485 per dollar last week due to dollar shortages. Traders say the Naira could hit the 500 mark by next week as greenback scarcity persists and the
