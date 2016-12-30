Pages Navigation Menu

Naira ends 2016 low, rated one of the worst global currencies – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Naira ends 2016 low, rated one of the worst global currencies
The Naira is one of the world's four worst performing currencies in 2016, Bloomberg LP reports. According to the report, The Naira was said to have lost 36.68% of its spot returns for the year. Naira ends 2016 low, rated one of the worst global currencies.
