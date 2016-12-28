Naira exchanges for N490 per dollar at parallel market
The Naira on Wednesday weakened to N490 to a dollar at the parallel market after appreciating to N485 to a dollar during the Christmas break. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Naira lost five points, representing a depreciation of 1.03 per cent, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N590 and […]
Naira exchanges for N490 per dollar at parallel market
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG