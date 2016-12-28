Pages Navigation Menu

Naira exchanges for N490 per dollar at parallel market

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

The Naira on Wednesday weakened to N490 to a dollar at the parallel market after appreciating to N485 to a dollar during the Christmas break. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Naira lost five points, representing a depreciation of 1.03 per cent, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N590 and […]

