Naira may hit N500 to dollar next week
The naira has continued to depreciate and may hit the 500 mark to the United States dollar at the parallel market next week. This is as the greenback scarcity persists and the Central Bank of Nigeria has cut supply to foreign exchange operators. The local currency was trading around N495 to the dollar on the […]
Naira may hit N500 to dollar next week
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG