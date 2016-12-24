Pages Navigation Menu

Naira may hit N500 to dollar next week

Posted on Dec 24, 2016

The naira has continued to depreciate and may hit the 500 mark to the United States dollar at the parallel market next week. This is as the greenback scarcity persists and the Central Bank of Nigeria has cut supply to foreign exchange operators. The local currency was trading around N495 to the dollar on the […]

