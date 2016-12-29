Naira scarcity: CBN fails to print small denominations in 1 year – Vanguard
Naira scarcity: CBN fails to print small denominations in 1 year
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not printed the small naira denominations for about a year, causing the scarcity of the notes in the economy. Sources at the CBN hinted that for a year now, the apex bank did not award contract for the printing of …
