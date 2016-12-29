Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira scarcity: CBN fails to print small denominations in 1 year – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Trailblazers Ng

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Naira scarcity: CBN fails to print small denominations in 1 year
Vanguard
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not printed the small naira denominations for about a year, causing the scarcity of the notes in the economy. Sources at the CBN hinted that for a year now, the apex bank did not award contract for the printing of
Recession: Scarcity of small naira denominations hits banksNAIJ.COM

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.