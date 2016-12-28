Naira weakens to N490/$ at parallel market – Vanguard
The Nation Newspaper
Naira weakens to N490/$ at parallel market
Vanguard
Lagos —The Naira, yesterday, weakened N490 to a dollar at the parallel market after appreciating to N485 to a dollar during the Christmas break. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Naira lost 5 points, representing a depreciation of 1.03 …
