Names and Ages of 13 Oldest Presidents in Africa
Here’s a list of the 13 oldest presidents in Africa as at December 2016.
- Robert Mugabe – Zimbabwe – 92 years
- Beji Caid Essebsi – Tunisia – 90 years
- Paul Biya – Cameroon – 83 years
- Abselaziz Bouteflika – Algeria – 79
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Liberia – 78
- Alpha Conde – Guinea – 78
- Peter Mutharika – Malawi – 76
- Hage Geingob – Namibia – 75
- Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo – Equatorial Guinea – 74
- Muhammadu Buhari – Nigeria – 74
- Jose Edardo dos Santos – Angola – 74
- Allassane Ouattara – Cote d’ivoire – 74
- Jacob G. Zuma – South Africa – 74
