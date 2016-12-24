Pages Navigation Menu

Names and Ages of 13 Oldest Presidents in Africa

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments

Here’s a list of the 13 oldest presidents in Africa as at December 2016.

  1. Robert Mugabe – Zimbabwe – 92 years
  2. Beji Caid Essebsi – Tunisia – 90 years
  3. Paul Biya – Cameroon – 83 years
  4. Abselaziz Bouteflika – Algeria – 79
  5. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Liberia – 78
  6. Alpha Conde – Guinea – 78
  7. Peter Mutharika – Malawi – 76
  8. Hage Geingob – Namibia – 75
  9. Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo – Equatorial Guinea – 74
  10. Muhammadu Buhari – Nigeria – 74
  11. Jose Edardo dos Santos – Angola – 74
  12. Allassane Ouattara – Cote d’ivoire – 74
  13. Jacob G. Zuma – South Africa – 74

