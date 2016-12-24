Names and Ages of 13 Oldest Presidents in Africa

Here’s a list of the 13 oldest presidents in Africa as at December 2016. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Robert Mugabe – Zimbabwe – 92 years Beji Caid Essebsi – Tunisia – 90 years Paul Biya – Cameroon – 83 years Abselaziz Bouteflika – Algeria – 79 Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Liberia – 78 Alpha Conde – Guinea – 78 Peter Mutharika – Malawi – 76 Hage Geingob – Namibia – 75 Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo – Equatorial Guinea – 74 Muhammadu Buhari – Nigeria – 74 Jose Edardo dos Santos – Angola – 74 Allassane Ouattara – Cote d’ivoire – 74 Jacob G. Zuma – South Africa – 74

The post Names and Ages of 13 Oldest Presidents in Africa appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

