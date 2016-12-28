Pages Navigation Menu

‘We’ll help you fight corruption’ – Western Chiefs to Akufo-Addo – Citifmonline

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa


Citifmonline

'We'll help you fight corruption' – Western Chiefs to Akufo-Addo
The Western Regional House of Chiefs has assured President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo that it will assist him fight corruption when he assumes office on January 7, 2017. The President of the House of Chiefs, Ogyeahorhuor Kwaku Gyebi II who doubles as the …
