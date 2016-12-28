‘We’ll help you fight corruption’ – Western Chiefs to Akufo-Addo – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
'We'll help you fight corruption' – Western Chiefs to Akufo-Addo
Citifmonline
The Western Regional House of Chiefs has assured President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo that it will assist him fight corruption when he assumes office on January 7, 2017. The President of the House of Chiefs, Ogyeahorhuor Kwaku Gyebi II who doubles as the …
Like our Facebook page
Politician Of The Year 2016 Is Alan Kyerematen!
Top 11 memorable moments from the 2016 presidential elections that history will remember
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG