NASAL, Chinese Embassy promise greater devt projects in 2017

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—THE National Association of State Assembly Legislators, NASAL, and the Chinese Embassy have promised to deliver greater community development projects to Nigerians in 2017.

This was disclosed by the Director General, NASAL, Uchechukwu Chukwuma, while appraising the partnership between the two organisations in service delivery to Nigerians, which he described as cordial and fruitful, due to the impact of various projects and programmes they had successfully executed.

Chukwuma, who noted that the vision of NASAL and the Chinese mission in Nigeria was similar, said: “We in National Association of State Assembly Legislators, NASAL, value and prioritise the welfare and well-being of Nigerian electorate because they are the fulcrum of democracy.

“In fact, their vote is the source of democratic existence, and we recognise that basic fact and do not toy with it.

“This has made us to see how they can immensely and directly be the beneficiaries of democratic dividends because it is their right.

“That is why our great partner, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, has fused together as organisations with like-minds to ensure the people are reached with democratic dividends through provision of human capacity building by way of training on entrepreneurial skills, so they can become bosses of themselves.

“Our partnership will provide greater community development projects in 2017, as we have outlined many of them and believe the execution of these projects will positively impact the lives of the people. Good governance and participatory democratic process will be our focus as well with the support of the Chinese embassy.”

“We also will partner with the Centre for Entrepreneurial Exchange Development, CEED for massive and intensive training on entrepreneurial skills for the people in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy.”

The post NASAL, Chinese Embassy promise greater devt projects in 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

