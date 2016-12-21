Nasarawa Govt receives N8.4 billion refund from Paris club

The governor explained that N5.4 billion of the money was for the state while local government areas got N3 billion.

The post Nasarawa Govt receives N8.4 billion refund from Paris club appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

