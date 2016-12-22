Nasarawa requires N9b to clear LG workers’ salary arrears – Commissioner

NASARAWA State government has said it is in need of over N9billion to clear salary arrears to workers of the 13 local governments of the state. State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmed Tijjani Aliyu disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen, shortly after the state joint allocation committee meeting with chairmen of […]

The post Nasarawa requires N9b to clear LG workers’ salary arrears – Commissioner appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

