Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nasarawa requires N9b to clear LG workers’ salary arrears – Commissioner

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

NASARAWA State government has said it is in need of over N9billion to clear salary arrears to workers of the 13 local governments of the state. State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmed Tijjani Aliyu disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen, shortly after the state joint allocation committee meeting with chairmen of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nasarawa requires N9b to clear LG workers’ salary arrears – Commissioner appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.