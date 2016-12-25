Nasir El-Rufai should talk less, and consult more–Gaya

As the Kaduna State government intensifies efforts to end the violence in Kaduna South, Mr Godfrey Gaiya, a former law maker, has advised Gov. Nasir El-Rufai to “talk less, and consult more”. “The violence in Kaduna South Senatorial District is unfortunate; in his search for solutions, the governor should widen his consultations and talk less; all stakeholders should be involved in the search for peace,” Gaiya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Jos on Sunday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

