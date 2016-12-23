Nasri: Sevilla Was The Perfect Club For Me

On loan Manchester City midfielder, Nasri has revealed the reason for going to Sevilla for his loan stint, stating the club was perfect for him.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined the La Liga outfit on a season long loan in August after spending five years with Manchester City.

The Frenchman has already scored three goals in 13 appearances for Sevilla and revealed he wanted to leave despite Guardiola wanting him to stay.

“I had a good pre-season but needed a change. Guardiola wanted me to stay,” he told Sevilla’s official magazine.

“In my last season, I had many injuries and wanted to start something new, fresh. So I contacted other clubs but, when I heard Sevilla, I knew I needed to come here.

“If you know anything about football, you know that Sevilla has returned many players back to the top.”

There were also other factors for Nasri, who said that he spoke to City team-mates before deciding his next move.

“I also asked Jesus Navas, [David] Silva and Nolito about the club, the city, and everything was good,” he enthused.

“There was good food, very nice girls… I talked to Guardiola and he told me there is a great coach in [Sevilla assistant] Juanma Lillo. That was all I needed to know. It was perfect for me.”

