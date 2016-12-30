NASS Will Focus On Economy, Others In 2017 – Saraki

…as PMB signs endangered species act

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Just as the president assented to ‎Endangered Species Control of International Trade and Traffic Amendment Act 2016, earlier passed by the National Assembly.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Saraki also unveiled plans the legislature has for the year 2017.

According to him “As we have started in 2016, in 2017 our attention will be on the economy because that is really a major issue for us as a country.

“We want to see some of the economic bills put forward passed, to see that there is greater improvement in the process of the budget process in 2017 and to see that the government implements the budget early.

“Also, one of our pet project is made in Nigeria products we want to see that government continue to support Nigerians in this area so that we can begin to see the cushion of the difficult times Nigerians are going through.

“So next year is very important to us and I think on the part of National Assembly we will continue to give our support to ensure that the right things are done”.

On the fall of Sambisa forest, the Senate President said, “is a great progress from where we are before. If you look at where we were a year and half ago, the challenges we had in that area for us to recapture the place‎, I think is a great feat. It shows what we can do as a country when we have the commitment, purpose and the leadership required to do that. As we have done that in the north east, I believe the other issue before us is the fight against corruption, the economy, providing jobs, peace in the Niger Delta”.

On the president signing 17 bills into law, Saraki said, “it shows in part what we have been able to do in the National Assembly and there are many more bills to come and the president is also responding to it. You are going to see more of that in 2017, there are a lot of bills lined up.

He further stated that in the Senate in the last session just this last three months they did much more than what they did in the entire year adding that the National Assembly is settling down and as such Nigerians would see much more bill passed for the President to sign.

Meanwhile the president has signed 17 bills passed by the National Assembly this year.

‎Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang speaking to State House Correspondents said ‎the act was one of the 10 bills forwarded by the National Assembly to President Buhari, adding that with this he has completed work on all the bills sent to him for assent.

“The intent of this amendment is to bring the penalty provisions in line with economic realities and to serve as a deterrent to people trafficking in endangered species because endangered species are the preserves of the country”, he said.

Enang explained that the thrust of the new act is to discourage trafficking in endangered species and will encourage the culture of the preservation of endangered species.

He added that with the assent, the President has increased the penalties for violations of the provisions in line with today’s realities.

The President had in November signed eight bills into law which included the Prevention of Crime Amendment Act‎ 2016, the National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds (Registration) Amendment Act‎ 2016, Telecommunications and Postal Offences Amendment Act‎ 2016, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority Amendment Act‎ 2016.

Others are the Produce Enforcement of Export Standards Amendment Act‎ 2016, the Agricultural and Rural Management ‎Training Institute Amendment Act‎ 2016, Bee Import Control and Management Amendment Act‎ 2016, and Water Resources Amendment Act‎ 2016‎.

‎Earlier in the month, the President also signed eight bills into law which are National Judicial Institute Amendment Act, 2016 and Advertising Practitioners Registration Amendment Act, 2016‎.

Others are ‎Utilities Charges Commission Amendment Act, 2016, ‎Quality Surveyors Registration Amendment Act, 2016 and ‎Small and Medium Scale Industries Development Agency Amendment Act, 2016.

Others are ‎Treaty to Establish African Economic Community Relating to Pan African Parliament (Accession and Jurisdiction) Amendment Act, 2016, University of Abuja Amendment Act, 2016 and ‎Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers Amendment Act, 2016.

