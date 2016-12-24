Nassarawa gets 5,000 policemen for Yuletide

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Police in Nasarawa say they had deployed 5,000 personnel to flashpoints in the 13 local government areas of the State to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year. In a statement Police Public Relations Officer, Idirisu John-Kennedy, said in Lafia on Friday that the personnel comprised those in uniform and undercover. The statement quoted Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, the state’s Commissioner of Police as saying the personnel would work round the clock from Sunday to Tuesday and have little break and return to duty post on Saturday Dec.

