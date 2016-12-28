Pages Navigation Menu

Nassarawa sets records straight on Paris Club refunds

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Richard Elesho The Nassarawa State Government has denied reports making the rounds that it received N24bn from the federal government, as its share from the Paris Club refunds contrary to the N8.4bn it published. The denial was contained in a Press statement signed by Ahmed Tukur, SA Media and Publicity to Gov.

