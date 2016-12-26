Nathaniel Chalobah Compares Brother With Taribo West

Chelsea youngster Nathaniel Chalobah took a humorous swipe at his younger brother by comparing him with Nigerian legendary footballer Taribo West. Nathaniel, 22, posted some stories on Instagram showing the hairdo of both him and his brother Trevoh, 17, who also plays for the Blues. Nathaniel captioned the post: ”@yungchalobah or Taribo West”. Nathaniel is gradually becoming …

The post Nathaniel Chalobah Compares Brother With Taribo West appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

