Nathaniel Chalobah Compares Brother With Taribo West

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea youngster Nathaniel Chalobah took a humorous swipe at his younger brother by comparing him with Nigerian legendary footballer Taribo West. Nathaniel, 22,  posted some stories on Instagram showing the hairdo of both him and his brother Trevoh, 17, who also plays for the Blues. Nathaniel captioned the post: ”@yungchalobah or Taribo West”. Nathaniel is gradually becoming …

