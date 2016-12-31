National Assembly to focus on economy in 2017 – Saraki
Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, has said that in 2017, the National Assembly would focus on the nation’s economy, which is currently in recession. He promised that federal lawmakers, would ensure the speedy passage of some pending economic bills in the New Year. Saraki stated this while speaking with State House correspondents, after a meeting […]
