National Open University VC Says: Institution Currently Has Over 240,000 Students.

Over 240,000 Nigerians are now students of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, a feat which is a reflection of the academic revolution and standard set through re-invigoration of its curriculum and adoption of clear cut academic policies aimed at making education easily accessible and affordable to Nigerians. Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. …

