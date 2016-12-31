National Troupe takes Shakespear’s Othello to Abia students – Vanguard
As part of efforts aimed at simplifying the texts of literature books for secondary school students, the National Troupe of Nigeria dramatised Othello, a drama written by William Shakespeare in Umuahia, Abia State penultimate week to bring nearer home …
