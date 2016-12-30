Pages Navigation Menu

Navy destroys 70,000 liters of crude oil mixed with water

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

navy army

The Nigerian Navy in support of OPERATION DELTA SAFE has carried out raid on some illegal refineries in continuation of the clampdown on crude oil thieves in the maritime areas. The patrol team deployed by NNS PATHFINDER in Rivers State on 28 December 2016 discovered and destroyed 2 barges at Taraba Jetty axis. Rear Admiral […]

