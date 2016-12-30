Navy destroys 70,000 liters of crude oil mixed with water
The Nigerian Navy in support of OPERATION DELTA SAFE has carried out raid on some illegal refineries in continuation of the clampdown on crude oil thieves in the maritime areas. The patrol team deployed by NNS PATHFINDER in Rivers State on 28 December 2016 discovered and destroyed 2 barges at Taraba Jetty axis. Rear Admiral […]
Navy destroys 70,000 liters of crude oil mixed with water
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG