Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Navy nabs 47 stowaways hiding in ship

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

navy army

At least 47 stowaways have been fished out from a merchant ship by the Nigerian Navy in an operation in the Apapa area of Lagos State. The stowaways who had attempted to leave the country illegally by hiding in merchant ship, were picked by the NNS Beecroft, Apapa area, after a tip-off. The Naval Director […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Navy nabs 47 stowaways hiding in ship

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.