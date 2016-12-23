NB Plc, Guinness, Intafact, stage beer carnivals in Aba – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
NB Plc, Guinness, Intafact, stage beer carnivals in Aba
BusinessDay
Following successes recorded in past editions of the Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc Star Christmas Carnival, in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, Guinness Nigeria plc and Intafact Beverages plc, two other major brewing firms in the country, have …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG