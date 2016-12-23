NB Plc, Guinness, Intafact, stage beer carnivals in Aba

Following successes recorded in past editions of the Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc Star Christmas Carnival, in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, Guinness Nigeria plc and Intafact Beverages plc, two other major brewing firms in the country, have joined the fray.

While NB plc is hosting consumers at the Fire Service field, on Constitution Crescent, its traditional ground, Guinness plc and Intafact are hosting consumers at CS Park on Georges Road and Ochendo Ultra modern Park, along Aba-Owerri Road, respectively.

Consequently, the commercial city is hosting three beer carnivals, simultaneously.

Although Intafact, brewers of Hero and Grand lager, among other brands, has been involved in promotional activities, using its four distribution locations in Aba, however, this is the first time, the firm would be merging the four distribution locations into one promotional activity, says Princewill Segun Bakere, a staff in the promotional department of Guinness.

According to him, the patronage has been fantastic; it beats other beer carnivals in Aba. All our brands are quality brands and we are offering all to consumers.

A staff of Guinness, who prefers anonymity, explained that the ongoing Beer Festival was geared towards giving back to their consumers.

The NB plc, foremost brewing firm in the country, made Aba Star Carnival, an annual event in 2013.

The carnival, which runs through December 9 to 26 has re-enacted the long lost night life in Aba. Aba like many other States in Nigeria has no night life, as residents scamper home early after the days job to avoid attack by hoodlums.

However, the success recorded in the past editions of the event, has been attributed to the prevailing security situation in the area.

Consequently, the event brings back fun memories to so many patrons, who converge on the Fire Service field on Constitution Crescent, daily to be part of the fanfare.

In the words of Ben Ume, regional business manager, NB plc, Aba Business Unit, “What Star is doing with the carnival is to give back to the society, from what we’ve gained.

Aba is our host community and Star is our nation’s number one beer and Star has been with Aba since inception and the people of Aba have shown support for Star and because of where we are coming from, we decided to provide a convivial atmosphere for Aba people to socialize and have fun.

“We decided to provide a good environment where they could relax and be entertained with their families and friends and enjoy night life with Star and other products from the stable of NB plc.

He continued, “People have been bottled-up for a long time in the city and we decided to take the bull by the horn by organising the event, which has turned out to be a huge success,” Ume affirmed.

The Star Christmas Carnival holds simultaneously in Port Harcourt, Uyo, Calabar, Owerri and Enugu.

Aba Star Christmas Carnival was introduced in December, 2008.

