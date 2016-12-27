NCAA Fines Arik N6 Million For Delaying Passengers’ Baggage

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a N6million fine to Arik Air Limited over its passengers’ complaints of delay and inability of the airline to ferry their luggage from London to Lagos from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of December, 2016.

The Aviation Authority made this known in a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lagos on Tuesday.

The airline was also directed to pay each affected passenger, the sum of $150 as compensation for inconveniences suffered as a result of the delayed arrival of their luggage, within 30 days of the date of the letter.

In a letter with reference number NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439 dated 22nd December, 2016, the agency said Arik flouted its orders to freight all backlog of short-landed luggage to Lagos within 48 hours on December 6.

The statement said the authority was earlier inundated with complaints of delay and inability to ferry the passengers’ checked – in luggage on the airline’s services from London to Lagos from December 2 to December 4.

The statement added: “However, Arik embarked on continuous flouting of the Nig.CARs and the authority’s directives to freight all backlog of short – landed baggage to Lagos within 48 hours. “Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers which were unanimously agreed for $150 to each passenger. “In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked – in baggage would be off – loaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of Nig.CARs 2015.”

The statement further stated that the N6 million fine must be paid within seven days of receipt of the letter while the $150 compensation to each of the passengers must be made within 30 days.

The statement said “the NCAA expects strict compliance with the provisions of Part 19 of the Nig.CARs by the airline in future.

“This is to assure all stakeholders that the authority exists to protect their rights at all times and as such any violation of the regulation in that regard will be viewed seriously.”

