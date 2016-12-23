Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCDC: Nigeria records 149 Lassa fever deaths in 2015/16

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Health | 0 comments

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday said Nigeria recorded the largest outbreaks of Lassa fever in its history between 2015 and 2016, with 273 reported cases resulting to 149 deaths. Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Chief Executive Officer of NCDC  said this in a statement in Lagos. Ihekweazu said  the cases were reported from 23 states.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.