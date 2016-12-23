NCDC: Nigeria records 149 Lassa fever deaths in 2015/16

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday said Nigeria recorded the largest outbreaks of Lassa fever in its history between 2015 and 2016, with 273 reported cases resulting to 149 deaths. Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Chief Executive Officer of NCDC said this in a statement in Lagos. Ihekweazu said the cases were reported from 23 states.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

