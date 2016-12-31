NCS Impounds 43 Bags of Cannabis

No fewer than 43 bags of cannabis have been impounded by officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command (WMC), Apapa, Lagos.

The cannabis which worth over N250 million in the open market were intercepted by officers and men of the WMC on patrol along the Agbara/Badagry following a tip off.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), WMC, Comptroller Yusuf Umar who disclosed this at the command headquarters revealed that the seizure was the fourth one the WMC was making in the last six months.

He also revealed that the command has made several other seizures in the year worth over N3. 3 billion with a duty paid value (DPV) of N3, 383, 206, 242.

According to him, this is against the 13 seizures valued at N6 million and DPV of N8 million made in 2015.

He expressed delight that WMC has done well in improving its seizure profile since he took the mantle of leadership in December 2014.

Umar stated that WMC would continue to fight smugglers as long as they refused to turn away from their nefarious activities in the area under its jurisdiction.

The CAC expressed appreciation to the management of NCS, especially the Comptroller General Customs (CGC), Colonel Ibrahim Hammed Ali (retired) for the support and co-operation the service has given to the command in the discharge of its statutory roles and responsibilities since his appointment.

He also commended the Zonal Co-ordinator, Zone A, ACG Charles Eporwei Edike for his encouragement, which he said, has spurred officers and men in WMC to do more.

While applauding officers and men of WMC for their efforts since the beginning of the year, he charged them not to rest on their oars as the task ahead was enormous.

