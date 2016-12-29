PLAYBACK: NDC outdoors 13-member committe to probe defeat – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
PLAYBACK: NDC outdoors 13-member committe to probe defeat
GhanaWeb
The seemingly unexpected defeat of the National Democratic Congress in the December 7 elections, has sent shockwaves through many, particularly the file and rank of the party. Several post-election analysis following the polls point incompetency, …
Ghanaians Losing Faith In Democracy – Nduom
Kwesi Botchwey chairs committee to diagnose NDC's defeat
Ghana's ruling party probes election defeat
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG